Five people hurt in crash near Central Experimental Farm

Five people suffered serious injuries in a multi-vehicle crash near the Central Experimental Farm.

Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle collision at Fisher Avenue and Shillington Avenue at approximately 6:20 p.m. Thursday.

Ottawa fire said on Twitter that one vehicle rolled several times and landed on its side.

"Multiple occupants trapped inside," Ottawa fire said at 6:28 p.m.

In an update Thursday evening, Ottawa fire said four people were trapped inside one of the vehicles after it rolled several times and landed on its side.

"Firefighters used specialized tools to remove the roof of the vehicle to access the patients," Ottawa fire said on Twitter. "Firefighters safely extricated all four occupants out of the vehicle."

A fifth occupant of the vehicle was helped out of the vehicle through the sunroof by a police officer.

Ottawa Paramedics tell CTV News Ottawa that paramedics transported five adults to hospital in serious but stable condition.

None of the injuries are considered life-threatening.

@OttFire Firefighters used specialized tools to remove the roof of the vehicle to access the occupants. Between 18:51 & 18:54, Firefighters safely extricated all 4 occupants out of the vehicle. @OttawaParamedic took over patient care. #OttNews 2/3 pic.twitter.com/agq6bHmaxf