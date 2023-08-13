Five people in hospital following two-vehicle crash in Toronto

Five people were taken to the hospital, including a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries, following a serious collision late Saturday afternoon in North York.

At about 5:45 p.m. yesterday, Toronto police received a report of a personal injury collision involving two vehicles and three pedestrians on Sheppard Avenue West at Bathurst Street.

According to police, the driver of a black Subaru Outback was travelling westbound on Sheppard Avenue West with one occupant.

At the same time, motorist operating a black Volkswagen Passat was heading eastbound on Sheppard Avenue West, also with one occupant.

The person driving the Subaru then made a left turn southbound on Bathurst Street, and the two vehicles crashed head-on, investigators said in a release.

The driver of the Volkswagen then veered off the roadway, police said, hitting three pedestrians who were on the southeast corner of the sidewalk.

One pedestrian was taken to hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, while the two other pedestrians along with both drivers were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic Services is investigating.

Toronto police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who have security or dashcam footage of the area or incident, to contact them at 416-808-1900, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.