Five people injured after serious crash on Tecumseh Road

Windsor police say five people were taken to hospital with "severe, life-threatening injuries" after a two-vehicle crash in east Windsor.

Emergency crews responded to the 6500 block of Tecumseh Road East near Jefferson Boulevard on Tuesday at 11:50 a.m.

Due to a two vehicle collision, Tecumseh Road East is currently closed between Roseville Gardens and Jefferson Blvd.



We are asking the public to avoid the area and use alternate routes at this time.

This area will remain shut down for an undetermined amount of time.

Tecumseh Road East was closed in both directions between Roseville Gardens and Jefferson Blvd for the investigation. Police reopened the road around 3:50 p.m.

Members of the Windsor Police Traffic Reconstruction Unit were on scene investigating the collision. Police ask anyone who was in the area around 11:50 a.m. to check their dash cameras for footage of the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has information is urged to contact the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700, ext. 4000. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.