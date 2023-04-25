Five people injured after serious crash on Tecumseh Road
Windsor police say five people were taken to hospital with "severe, life-threatening injuries" after a two-vehicle crash in east Windsor.
Emergency crews responded to the 6500 block of Tecumseh Road East near Jefferson Boulevard on Tuesday at 11:50 a.m.
Due to a two vehicle collision, Tecumseh Road East is currently closed between Roseville Gardens and Jefferson Blvd.
We are asking the public to avoid the area and use alternate routes at this time.
This area will remain shut down for an undetermined amount of time. pic.twitter.com/7Y5BgXZPNO
Tecumseh Road East was closed in both directions between Roseville Gardens and Jefferson Blvd for the investigation. Police reopened the road around 3:50 p.m.
Members of the Windsor Police Traffic Reconstruction Unit were on scene investigating the collision. Police ask anyone who was in the area around 11:50 a.m. to check their dash cameras for footage of the incident.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has information is urged to contact the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700, ext. 4000. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.
-
Fatal pedestrian/train collision in Parry SoundOPP are investigating after a fatal pedestrian/train collision in Parry Sound Wednesday afternoon.
-
Pedestrian-involved collision closes section of Fountain StreetA collision investigation closed part of a major street in Cambridge on Wednesday evening.
-
Musqueam elder forced to leave reserve for housingMusqueam elder Dunstan Campbell is packing his bags and moving off the reserve.
-
Slow progress in B.C. police modernization with no plans for provincial or regional forcesOne year since an all-party committee presented the B.C government with a report reccommending the formation of a provincial police force among other significant changes, progress has been slow on what has been widely described a monumental change in addressing public safety.
-
'Scrambling…. rejigging lines', Saskatoon Blades battled locker room illness, yet still dug deep for historic winThe adversity the Saskatoon Blades had to overcome to win their seven-game series against Red Deer may have been tougher than fans know.
-
Event Centre sets off fireworks between UCP and NDP ahead of writ dropDanielle Smith toured the Sweet Rhapsody bakery in the southeast Calgary community of Legacy on Wednesday but was pressed with questions about her change of tune when it comes to putting up government money for arenas.
-
Former Calgary councillor says new arena deal is 'ten times worse' than previous agreementThe day after unveiling a $1.22 billion plan to overhaul Calgary's Rivers District with a new arena as its anchor, taxpayer groups and even a former councillor are criticizing the deal.
-
One month later, senior in random transit assault remains in hospitalJose Alvarez was waiting for the train at Marlborough station around 9:45 a.m. on March 30, on his way to an eye appointment.
-
9 grass fires in Blackfalds, Alta. likely sparked by train, fuelled by wind: fire chiefFire crews and town workers in the central Alberta community of Blackfalds were kept busy Wednesday afternoon fighting several grass fires.