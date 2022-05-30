Five people injured in Wilmot Township crash

Waterloo regional police are investigating a collision in Wilmot Township that sent five people to hospital and disrupted power in the area.

It happened Sunday around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Notre Dame Drive and Carmel Koch Road.

In a news release issued Monday, police said a Ford travelling north on Notre Dame Road struck a Volkswagen travelling west on Carmel Koch Road.

Both vehicles then sheered a hydro pole, disrupting power in the area.

The driver of the Volkswagen, a 32-year-old man, was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Two other occupants of the Volkswagen were transported to an out-of-region hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford, an 18-year-old girl, and a passenger were both transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Area roads were closed for several hours while hydro repairs were completed.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call police.