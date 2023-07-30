Five people taken to hospital after Highway 400 crash in Tay Township

Five people have been taken to hospital, including one with serious injuries, after a crash on Highway 400 in Tay Township.

The crash happened at around 10 a.m. Sunday in the northbound lanes of Highway 400, near the exit for Highway 12, where police say a vehicle left the roadway and rolled over.

Paramedics transported all the occupants to a local hospital, one of whom was airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital with serious injuries.

The ramp was closed for several hours while police continued to investigate. No charges have been laid as of this time.