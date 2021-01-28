Five people have been taken to hospital, four of them with serious injuries, following a collision on Highway 401 in Toronto.

The collision happened in the eastbound collector lanes at Jane Street Thursday afternoon.

Ontario Provincial Police said a Volkswagen Jetta collided with a pick-up truck.

Four males were transported to a trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition while another male was transported to a trauma centre with minor injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

It's not yet clear what caused the crash.

Several lanes were blocked, but have since cleared.