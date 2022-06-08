Five 'potential' car thieves arrested in Hawkesbury, Ont.

Five teens whom police are calling ‘potential vehicle thieves’ have been arrested in Hawkesbury, Ont.

Police pulled the teens over in a car on Main Street at 2:30 a.m. on Saturday with the tools necessary to steal cars, OPP said in a news release Wednesday.

Four of the teens are from Montreal and the fifth is from Brampton. Three of them are 18 years old and the other two are 17.

All five have been charged with possession of an automobile master key tool, possession of break-in instruments and possession of proceeds from property obtained by crime.

One of the 18-year-olds is also charged with failing to comply with a release order. The accused are due to appear in court in July.

Hawkesbury is about halfway between Ottawa and Montreal.