Five questions answered about the COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5 to 11

Thousands more children in Ottawa are now eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Health Canada announced Friday it has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children aged five to 11.

Here’s a look at five of the most common questions facing Ottawa-area parents as they prepare to get their children vaccinated.

When can kids five to 11 be vaccinated against COVID-19?

Public health officials say they expect to be able to start administering shots in a matter of days.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said Friday the online provincial booking system will go live early next week, once the province has received supply details from the federal government.

Federal officials say the first doses will arrive on Sunday, with 2.9 million landing by the end of next week.

“That’s enough doses to offer a first shot to all eligible children in this country,” Procurement Minister Filomena Tassi said Friday.

Eastern Ontario’s medical officer of health says he expects to start administering shots on Thursday.

Ottawa Public Health officials say they are ready to get shots in arms.

“We don’t have a date exactly on when the shipments will arrive,” Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches told CTV Morning Live. “We hope it’s within a week, and we’ll be ready to go.”

NEW: Health Canada and NACI have approved the Pfizer-BioNtech (Comirnaty) COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5-11.

Find out more: https://t.co/VBc0dOW2HR https://t.co/3HZm9u1KnI

Where can kids be vaccinated?

Etches said Friday that parents should first look at the provincial booking system when it opens. There, they will be able to book an appointment at an Ottawa Public Health-run community clinic.

Those seven community clinics will be:

Nepean Sportsplex Curling Rink - 1701 Woodroffe Avenue (coming soon)

Former St. Patrick’s Intermediate School - 1485 Heron Road (coming soon)

Rideauview Community Centre - 4310 Shore Line Drive (coming soon)

University of Ottawa – Minto Sports Complex - 801 King Edward Avenue

JH Putman School – 2051 Bel-Air Drive

Eva James Memorial Centre – 65 Stonehaven Drive

Orléans Ruddy Family YMCA-YWCA – 265 Centrum Boulevard

Neighbourhood Vaccination Hubs in Ottawa

Hunt Club - Riverside Park Public Health Neighbourhood Vaccination Hub - Hunt Club-Riverside Park Community Centre

Vanier North Public Health Neighbourhood Vaccination Hub - Richelieu-Vanier Community Centre

St. Laurent-Overbrook Public Health Neighbourhood Vaccination Hub - Rideau High School

Parkwood Hills Public Health Neighbourhood Vaccination Hub

Lowertown Public Health Neighbourhood Vaccination Hub - Jules Morin Fieldhouse

ACB Wellness Centre Public Health Neighbourhood Vaccination Hub - African, Caribbean & Black Wellness Resource Centre

Greenboro Public Health Neighbourhood Vaccination Hub - Greenboro Library

Caldwell Public Health Neighbourhood Vaccination Hub - Bellevue Community Centre

AMA Public Health Neighbourhood Vaccination Hub - AMA Community Centre

Heatherington Public Health Neighbourhood Vaccination Hub - Heatherington Family Centre

Bayshore Public Health Neighbourhood Vaccination Hub - Bayshore Community Building

Vanier South Public Health Neighbourhood Vaccination Hub - Canadian Mental Health Association, Ottawa (CMHAO)

Elmvale Acres Public Health Neighbourhood Vaccination Hubs - St Aidan’s Anglican Church

Elmvale Acres Public Health Neighbourhood Vaccination Hub - Franco-Cité

Etches says those clinics is where most appointments will be, and there will be enough to serve all children aged five to 11.

“I would say go to that website and secure a spot if you are able to travel to the larger clinics,” she said.

For families who can’t make it to the community clinics, there will be 73 after-hours pop-up clinics at schools over a four-week period. But you might have to wait for one in your neighbourhood.

CHEO is also offering a clinic for children who can't go to a community clinic due to being immunocompromised or having anxiety, autism or a complex medical condition.

Etches said the sooner kids can get their shots, the better.

“If you can get your vaccine quickly, please do,” she said. “It will give you more protection for the holidays.”

Ottawa Public Health says it has the capacity to administer first shots to 77,000 children within four weeks.

What if my child is afraid of needles?

Ottawa Public Health says it's mindful that some children may be anxious and have a fear of needles.

"Immunizers understand and are trained to help your child have a comfortable experience," the health unit said.

Numbing spray will be available at all clinics to reduce pain, and privacy options will be available. Superhero posters will be set up in clinics, and children will receive stickers when they get the vaccine.

Children will also be allowed to bring stuffed animals into the appointments with them. And OPH nurses have experience administering shots to kids, having done so in schools for other vaccinations.

When can kids get their second vaccine doses?

Health Canada has approved the doses to be given 21 days apart, but the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) is recommending an interval of eight weeks or more between the first and second doses.

That’s because new studies suggest a longer interval between doses increases the vaccine’s effectiveness, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said Friday.

NACI is recommending that, unless otherwise advised by their doctor, children have a 14-day interval between receiving any other vaccines and the COVID-19 shot, calling it a “precaution” to help determine the possible cause of any side effects that may arise.

What are the side effects?

Health Canada's chief medical adviser Dr. Supriya Sharma said that the formulation approved for children is “slightly different” than the version authorized for adults, but the immune responses were “comparable.”

“The main adverse events reported were similar to those and in adolescents and young adults, but were less frequent, except for redness and swelling at the injection site, which were slightly higher. Other adverse events reported included fatigue, and headache. Most reactions were mild to moderate in severity, and resolved quickly on their own,” Sharma said.