Five Simcoe County boys accused of kicking in front doors as a prank

Several young teens accused of kicking in front doors causing significant damage face mischief charges.

South Simcoe Police are alerting residents about "door-knocking pranks" following two separate incidents in Bradford.

Police say officers and the K9 unit responded to reports of a suspect running off after kicking in the front door of a home in the area of Essa and Frederick streets earlier this month.

Tim Ledlie has lived in the quiet Bradford neighbourhood for more than 20 years.

He says what happened to his neighbour has him thinking twice about locking his doors.

"It's especially unnerving because we were home at the time, I was in my basement, and I believe if I hadn't been sitting where I was, I would be targeted first or second," Ledlie said. "For four individuals like that to come up and just actually do damage to your property, it's inexcusable as far as I'm concerned."

Ledlie says he phoned 911 after the group fled the scene, later learning it was a prank.

"We had a contingent of officers and the K9 unit responded. We don't know what we are dealing with, we think it's an invasion of that home," said South Simcoe Police Staff Sgt. Lou DaSilva. "In their mind, they think it's a prank, but the person inside that home, they have no idea what's coming. It's shocking. It's horrifying to them."

A release about the incident stated, "Police determined three homes had been targeted that evening."

After canvassing the area for witnesses and surveillance video, police arrested four 15-year-old Bradford boys and charged them with mischief under $5,000.

A little over a week later, police were called to another house for reports a front door was kicked in, causing considerable damage to the door frame.

This time, the incident took place in the area of Maplegrove Road and Collings Avenue in Bradford around the dinner hour.

Police say a 14-year-old boy was responsible and charged him with mischief under $5,000.

South Simcoe Police warn that these types of pranks can result in property damage and criminal charges.

Police also caution that the culprits put themselves in danger "as homeowners don't know the intentions of the suspects."