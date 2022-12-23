Five stations respond to Cambridge house fire

The cause of a Friday morning house fire in Cambridge is under investigation.

In a tweet posted at 8:02 a.m., the Cambridge Fire Department said crews from five stations were using an offensive strategy to control a fire at a house on Elliot Street.

In an update posted 45 minutes later, the fire department said firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames and no injuries were reported.

A fire investigator is now working to determine where and how the flames started.