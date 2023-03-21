Five stations respond to Cambridge industrial fire
The Cambridge Fire Department said crews from multiple stations responded to a working industrial fire on Tuesday afternoon.
In a Twitter post at 3:20 p.m., the fire department said firefighters from five stations were on the scene of the fire on Royal Oak Road.
The post said crews quickly gained control of the fire and no injuries were reported.
According to the fire department, police have closed the road.
Investigators told CTV News the fire occurred in the manufacturing part of the plant, and the cause is still being looked into.
Officials said the sprinkler system in the building contained much of the fire, and crews were able to extinguish the rest.
Around 4:15 p.m., crews could be seen packing up and leaving.
Cambridge Firefighters from 5 Stations are on scene of a working industrial fire on Royal Oak Road. Crews have quickly gained fire control. No injuries reported. Police have the Road closed. @cityofcambridge @CPFFALocal499 pic.twitter.com/Sep40mcn0K— Cambridge Fire Dept (@CambridgeFD) March 21, 2023
-
Amidst diversity concerns on the London Police Services Board, a single vacant seat draws 54 applicantsThere’s unexpectedly high interest to join the London Police Services Board, but it’s yet to be seen if the upcoming appointment will address the diversity deficit on the oversight committee.
-
Search of 2 Chilliwack properties results in seizure of guns, drugs, cash: RCMP investigatingSearch warrants executed at two properties in Chilliwack last week resulted in the seizure of multiple firearms and thousands of doses of fentanyl, Mounties revealed Wednesday.
-
First road in Muskoka to be renamed to honour local Indigenous cultureThe District of Muskoka approved changing the name of Muskoka Road 38 in an effort to move towards a path of reconciliation.
-
New trial date set for man accused of killing B.C. teen Marissa ShenA new trial date has been set for a man accused of killing a 13-year-old girl in Burnaby nearly six years ago.
-
Wanted man turns himself in to Windsor PoliceA wanted suspect has turned himself in to Windsor, Ont. police following an investigation into an incident where a gun was allegedly fired in a home in the city’s east end last month.
-
Moncton city councillor weighs-in on decentralization of homeless servicesA Moncton city councillor has shared his thoughts on decentralizing services for the homeless in the downtown core.
-
Sask. nurses' union 'profoundly disappointed' in health budgetThe president of the Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) says her membership, particularly those in their mid to late careers, are being “ignored” by the health budget released Wednesday.
-
Calgary company's hand-dyed yarn sought after by knitters all over the worldA Calgary store is becoming internationally known for its hand-dyed yarn.
-
If they don't stop the party, why put up the fence? Waterloo mayor explains Ezra Avenue fencingFor the second year in a row, the City of Waterloo chose to fence off Ezra Avenue for St. Patrick’s Day. For the second year in a row, the party simply shifted a short walk over to Marshall Street.