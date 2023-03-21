Five stations respond to Cambridge industrial fire

The Cambridge Fire Department said crews from multiple stations responded to a working industrial fire on Tuesday afternoon.

In a Twitter post at 3:20 p.m., the fire department said firefighters from five stations were on the scene of the fire on Royal Oak Road.

The post said crews quickly gained control of the fire and no injuries were reported.

According to the fire department, police have closed the road.

Investigators told CTV News the fire occurred in the manufacturing part of the plant, and the cause is still being looked into.

Officials said the sprinkler system in the building contained much of the fire, and crews were able to extinguish the rest.

Around 4:15 p.m., crews could be seen packing up and leaving.

