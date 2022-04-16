iHeartRadio

Five stunt drivers busted, one caught going 121 km/h over limit: Waterloo regional police

A vehicle impounded after Waterloo regional police charged a driver with stunt driving. (Source: WRPS) (Apr. 16, 2022)

Waterloo regional police say they caught five stunt drivers Saturday in Cambridge.

One driver was going 181 km/h in a 60 km/h zone, according to officials.

The five stunt drivers reportedly lost their vehicles for two weeks because of the incidents.

