Five suspects in custody after teen boy kidnapped while walking down Woodstock, Ont. street

Five people, including a suspect from Alberta, are in custody after a 15-year-old boy was kidnapped on Thursday morning and was later abandoned in the middle of a field.

According to the Woodstock Police Service, at approximately 2 p.m. on Thursday, police received reports pertaining to a weapons related incident.

Through the investigation, police learned that at approximately 10:50 a.m. that morning, a 15-year-old boy was walking southbound on Fyfe Avenue near Pavey Street when a white Chevrolet Equinox approached.

Occupants of the vehicle began talking to the boy, when one suspect got out of the vehicle, grabbed the victim, and threw him into the back seat.

The suspects then drove to the area of Upper Thames Drive and met with additional suspects in a red/orange SUV. Police said the suspects stole a vehicle from the victim's home, and then abandoned the victim in a field in the area of 43rd Line and Oxford Road 17.

The victim was taken to hospital for assessment.

On Thursday, OPP in Middlesex County recovered the stolen vehicle and arrested the driver.

As a result of the investigation, a 21-year-old man from Edmonton, Alta. was arrested and is facing the following offences for his alleged involvement:

Armed robbery

Firearm – use while committing offence

Kidnapping while using certain firearms – confined

Two (2) counts of assault with a weapon

Uttering threats – cause death or bodily harm

Break, enter a dwelling house with intent to commit indictable offence

Theft over $5,000

Theft over $5,000 of a motor vehicle

Two (2) counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

The suspect was remanded into custody.

On Friday, Dryden OPP arrested four additional suspects, and police said new information about the accused will be released when available.

Two additional suspects and the red/orange SUV remains outstanding at this time. Police ask anyone with information about the suspects’ identity or location to immediately contact police.

Police said there is no evidence to indicate the kidnapping was a targeted attack, but that the investigation remains ongoing.