Five suspects sought by Windsor police after home invasion

Windsor police are looking for five suspects who broke into a Remington Park home over the weekend and stole a “substantial” amount of jewelry.

According to the Windsor Police Service, shortly before midnight on Jan. 20, officers responded to a home located in the 1400-block of Southdale Drive following a report of a break in.

The homeowner was not at home at the time.

Officers soon learned that three masked suspects forcefully gained entry into the home and stole a “substantial” amount of jewelry.

The homeowner returned home during the incident and encountered the suspects. Police said when the homeowner approached the front door, the three suspects exited the residence armed with weapons, and subsequently fled eastbound on Southdale Drive.

No one was physically injured as a result of the home invasion.

The suspects are described by Windsor police as the following:

Suspect #1 - a male wearing dark clothing

Suspect #2 - a male wearing a jacket, blue jeans, and turquoise face mask

Suspect #3 - a male wearing a tan jacket and black ski mask

A fourth and fifth suspect of unknown description occupied the getaway vehicle during the offence.

Investigators ask everyone who lives in the area to check their dash-cam or surveillance footage for evidence. Anyone with information should call the Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or on their website.