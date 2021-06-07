Five suspects wanted in connection with possible armed robbery in Wasaga Beach

Provincial police are investigating an alleged armed robbery that was reported in Wasaga Beach on Sunday.

Police say the victims got into "a verbal argument with another group of people" on the boardwalk in front of Beach Area 2 just after midnight.

Police say one of the suspects may have waved a handgun during the disagreement before a victim was forced to withdraw cash from a nearby ATM.

They say two cellphones and a wallet were also stolen during the incident.

Police hope to identify four Black men and one woman suspected of being involved.

They are described as:

Skinny man, six-feet, four inches tall, with chin-length dreadlocks and a Jamaican accent; Skinny man, six-feet, three inches tall, wearing a ski mask and black shirt; A six-foot tall man with short hair and a Jamaican accent, wearing a white t-shirt; Skinny man, five feet, six inches tall, wearing a ski mask; Slim woman, five feet, five inches tall, with shoulder-length hair, wearing a crop top and jean shorts.

Police say the five suspects were seen leaving the area in a dark-coloured four-door sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Huronia West OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.