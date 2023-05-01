Five suspects with ties to southwestern Ont. on Canada’s most-wanted list

Four men accused of committing murders in southwestern Ontario, and one wanted in connection to a body found in Erin, Ont., have been named to Canada’s most-wanted list.

The nationwide BOLO Program unveiled this year’s list at a news conference in Toronto on Monday. The 25 suspects on it are wanted for murders, drugs and firearm offences, manslaughter, or sex crimes against children.

Five men accused of crimes with ties to southwestern Ontario are on the list:

Danick Miguel Bourgeois, wanted by Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) for second-degree murder in the death of Frederick (John) Hatch

Reward up to $50,000

On Dec. 17, 2015, emergency services in Wellington County reports of a brush fire just outside the town of Erin, Ont. Firefighters discovered the body of a man later identified as Frederick (John) Hatch.

Hatch was last seen the day before in Nepean, 450 kilometres away.

In 2020, OPP named Danick Miguel Bourgeois as a suspect in the case.

Malique Calloo, wanted by Windsor Police Service for first-degree murder in the shooting death of Daniel Squalls

Reward up to $5,000

Squalls, 24, was fatally shot on Nov. 28.

Calloo, who was 26 at the time, has been charged with first-degree murder.

Daniel Tomassetti, wanted by Hamilton Police Service for the murder of Mila Barberi and Angelo Musitano

Reward up to $50,000

Tomassetti is wanted for two organized-crime related murders in Hamilton.

Twenty-eight-year-old veterinary technician Mila Barberi was gunned down in broad daylight on March 14, 2017 as she sat in a parked car outside a business on Caster Avenue, waiting to pick up her boyfriend, 40-year-old Saverio Serrano. Serrano, the so-called “intended target,” was struck by two bullets but survived. His father, Diego Serrano, has ties to organized crime.

Seven weeks later, reputed mobster Angelo Musitano was shot to death as he sat in his pickup truck in the driveway of his home in Waterdown, a small rural community in Hamilton.

In January 2018, days after police announced a link between the murders, Tomassetti flew to Cancun.

He’s one of three people charged in the killings.

Nouraldin Rabee, wanted by Windsor police for the murder of 16-year-old Chance Gauthier.

Reward up to $50,000

Gauthier was found unresponsive in a downtown Windsor alley on Feb. 14, 2018. He was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined that Gauthier was the victim of a targeted attack. He had been kidnapped several hours before from a house party after an argument had erupted. His kidnappers took him downtown in the trunk of a car and fatally shot him in the head at point-blank range.

Rabee’s co-accused Mal Chol of Waterloo was charged with manslaughter, and sentenced to seven years in 2020 for standing by while Rabee killed Gauthier execution-style with a shotgun.

Nouraldin Rabee is currently wanted by the Windsor Police Service on a Canada-wide warrant for first-degree murder, kidnapping, and forcible confinement. An INTERPOL Red Notice has been issued for him.

Savang Sychantha, wanted by OPP for murder of Riad Baroud

Reward up to $50,000

On April 25, 2002, a road repair crew found the body of an 18-year-old man in a Chatham-Kent bush lot near Highway 401.

The victim, Riad Baroud, had been bound and restrained, stripped of his shoes and identification, and extensively beaten. The investigation identified “Lay” Savang Sychantha as one of the suspects in this murder case.

On April 23, 2002, Sychantha fled to Laos, where he was born. Investigators believe that he may have returned to Canada and is now living in Toronto, Montreal, or Vancouver under an assumed identity.

The full BOLO most-wanted list is available here.