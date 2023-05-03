Five teens identified after downtown Windsor stabbing
Windsor police say five youth suspects involved in a recent downtown stabbing have been identified.
Police say the suspects were two 13-year-olds, a 15-year-old, a 16-year-old, and a 17-year-old.
Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Dougall Avenue following a report of an assault on April 30, around 4:30 a.m.
At the scene, police say the victim told officers that a group of five people had followed and threw rocks at him. When the victim confronted the group in the 200 block of Dougall Ave., the suspects stabbed the victim and sprayed him with a noxious substance.
The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
“We want to thank the public for their help in sharing the post that led to their identification,” say police in a news release.
Police say this is still an ongoing investigation and encourage anyone with information on this incident to come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.
