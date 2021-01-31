Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

OILPATCH EARNINGS

Investors will see financial results from some of the big names in the oilpatch this week. Imperial Oil will host a conference call with analysts to discuss its fourth-quarter results on Tuesday and Suncor will release its results after the close of markets on Wednesday followed by a conference call Thursday. Canada's oil and gas producers are expected to maintain spending discipline in 2021 as optimism from stronger oil prices is offset by fears of weak demand due to new strains of the COVID-19 pandemic.

JANUARY JOBS NUMBERS

Statistics Canada will release its labour force survey results for January on Friday. The agency reported that the economy lost 63,000 jobs in December, the first decline in jobs since April amid tightened public health restrictions, and that economists expect the losses to continue as the number of new COVID-19 cases continued to rise.

BROOKFIELD UPDATE

Brookfield Property Partners releases its fourth-quarter and full-year financial results on Tuesday. Parent company Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has offered US$5.9 billion to buy the stake in the real estate firm that it does not already own.

BCE EARNINGS

BCE will release its fourth-quarter results on Thursday. The telecom giant reported in November that its third-quarter profit fell 20 per cent compared with a year earlier as its revenue also edged lower due to the COVID pandemic's impact on its business and its customers.

RESOLUTE FOREST RESULTS

Resolute Forest Products will announce its fourth-quarter and full-year results on Thursday. Outgoing CEO Yves Laflamme said in November that positive third-quarter results were due to rallying lumber prices over the summer and profits from tissue sales, despite weaker demand for paper products like newspapers, inserts and flyers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2021.