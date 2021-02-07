Statistics Canada will release its wholesale trade figures for December on Friday. Man accused of setting small fire at Canada Revenue Agency HQ Ottawa police allege a man broke into the headquarters of the Canada Revenue Agency and set a small fire, which was put out by the sprinkler system. Police search for suspect after fires deliberately set along street in Little Italy Police have released surveillance camera images of a man sought after several small fires were set along the street in Toronto’s Little Italy neighbourhood overnight. New Brunswick reports seven new COVID-19 cases Sunday; outbreak at long-term care home declared over Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday. Twenty-five previously reported cases are now considered resolved, dropping the number of active cases in the province to 203.