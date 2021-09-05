Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Banking conference:

Scotiabank will hold its annual financials summit starting on Wednesday. The two-day investor conference will hear from the chief executives of Canada's big banks and other financial services companies.

Rate announcement:

The Bank of Canada makes its interest rate announcement on Wednesday followed by a speech by governor Tiff Macklem on Thursday. The rate decision comes after Statistics Canada's reported last week that the economy was weaker than many economists had expected in the second quarter and started the third quarter by shrinking in July.

Dollarama results:

Dollarama Inc. will report its second-quarter financial results on Thursday. The retailer saw sales climb by double digits in its first quarter despite some of its stores facing tougher new retail restrictions amid rising COVID-19 cases earlier this year.

Transat results:

Travel company Transat AT Inc. will report its third-quarter financial results on Thursday. Air Transat resumed flying at the end of July after a six-month pause due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Jobs numbers:

Statistics Canada will report its latest jobs figures on Friday when it releases its labour force survey for August as well as its reading on household debt for the second quarter in its national balance sheet and financial flow accounts report. The economy added 94,000 jobs in July as public health restrictions linked to the COVID-19 pandemic continued to be lifted.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 5, 2021.