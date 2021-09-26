Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

ESG ROUNDTABLE

The Canadian Securities Administrators will hold a virtual roundtable on environmental, social and governance related regulatory issues in asset management on Monday. ESG investing has attracted growing interest from individual investors as well as larger institutional money managers.

AURORA RESULTS

Aurora Cannabis Inc. will release its fourth-quarter and full year results after the close of markets on Monday. The cannabis company said last week that it would close its Aurora Polaris property in Edmonton as part of a plan to streamline its operations.

SNC-LAVALIN INVESTOR DAY

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. will hold a virtual investor day on Tuesday when it will present an review of its strategy and financial outlook. The company was in the headlines last week when SNC-Lavalin Inc. and SNC-Lavalin international Inc. were charged along with two former executives in connection with bribes allegedly paid to obtain a Montreal bridge repair contract.

TRANSALTA INVESTOR DAY

TransAlta Corp. and its subsidiary TransAlta Renewables Inc. will hold a virtual investor day on Tuesday. The company, which owns power generation assets in Canada, the United States and Australia, will provide a review of its strategic plan and priorities.

ECONOMIC REPORT CARD

Statistics Canada will release gross domestic product figures for July on Friday. The agency's initial estimate for the first month of the third quarter pointed to a contraction for the month of 0.4 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2021.