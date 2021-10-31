Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Rogers v. Rogers:

Canada's most closely watched corporate intrigue saga is expected to begin a new chapter on Monday when opening arguments are heard in Edward Rogers v. Rogers Communications Inc. at the B.C. Supreme Court. Scion Edward Rogers is battling his sisters and mother for control of the telecom giant's board of directors.

Air Canada results:

Air Canada is set to hold a call to discuss its third-quarter results on Tuesday. The airline joined other travel industry companies earlier this month to support the federal government's vaccine mandate for travellers, but said a standardized proof of vaccination system across the country needs to be developed quickly.

Toronto home sales:

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board is scheduled to release October home sales figures on Wednesday. The board recently reported that the market kicked off the fall selling season with an 18 per cent year-over-year decrease in homes sold in September and a 34 per cent drop in new listings.

October jobs numbers:

Statistics Canada is set to release its labour force survey for October on Friday. The agency reported last month that Canada's economy marked a milestone in September as employment returned to pre-pandemic levels for the first time, recouping the remainder of three millions jobs lost over a year ago with a gain of 157,000 jobs in the month.

Enbridge earnings:

Enbridge Inc. plans to release its third-quarter results before markets open on Friday. The company recently filed court documents outlining how Michigan's efforts to shut down Enbridge's Line 5 cross-border pipeline have "directly and significantly" impacted the relationship between Canada and the United States.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2021.