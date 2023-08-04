Five Timmins police cadets ready to report for duty

Five Timmins Police Service cadets have graduated from Ontario Police College and are ready to report for duty.

“We have a young lady who’s a third-generation police officer. So she’s following in her father’s and grandfather’s footsteps," said Marc Depatie, communications coordinator for the Timmins Police Service.

The city is also welcoming its first Sikh officer.

Upon their arrival in Timmins, the cadets will undergo a probationary period, working alongside experienced officers.

“They will ride with their coach for that year so that any troublesome areas, any confidence issues, anything that crept up that didn’t become immediately apparent in their previous work experience here, will be addressed," said Depatie.

Depatie said with high attrition rates, the service will continue to actively recruit more people and said the cash incentive program is helping attract more recruits.

Four more cadets will begin their term at Ontario Police College in the fall.