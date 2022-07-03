Five transported to hospital after car rollover on Chester Street

Emergency crews responded to the scene of an accident after a car struck a tree and rolled over onto its roof in south London early Sunday afternoon.

Shortly after 2 p.m. on Sunday, first responders attended the scene of Chester Street near the intersection of Wellington Road and Commissioners Road East for a report of a vehicle rollover.

The five occupants of the vehicle were transported to hospital as a precaution.

London police, fire crews and EMS attended the scene.

The cause leading up to the crash is currently unknown.

— With files from CTV News London’s Sean Irvine