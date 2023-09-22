Five-vehicle crash in Barrie caused by impaired driver 4x over legal limit

Police say a five-vehicle crash in Barrie Thursday evening was caused by an impaired driver who was almost four times over the legal limit.

The collision occurred at the intersection of Bayfield and Grove Streets around 8:30 p.m.

Barrie police say the crash resulted from a chain reaction collision.

Police determined that four vehicles were struck by a southbound car driven by a 31-year-old female from Holland Landing.

Police say officers determined the driver was impaired by alcohol.

One of the other drivers involved in the collision was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The accused has been charged with operation while impaired and operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

She is scheduled to appear in court in Barrie on October 11.