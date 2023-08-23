Five-vehicle crash in Cambridge under investigation

Waterloo regional police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage of a five-vehicle crash in Cambridge.

In a news release Wednesday, police said emergency services responded to the collision at the intersection of Maple Grove Road and Fountain Street North around 5 p.m. the day before.

Investigators believe a Honda was travelling east on Maple Grove Road when it struck an Audi heading south on Fountain Street.

“The force of that collision caused the Audi to strike another vehicle, which then impacted two other vehicles at the intersection,” police said.

The 52-year-old man who was driving the Audi and the 18-year-old man who was driving the Honda were both taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.