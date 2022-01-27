Five vehicles stolen from dealership in Listowel
Provincial police are investigating a Dec. 31 break and enter that led to the theft of five vehicles from a dealership in Listowel.
Three of the vehicles have now been recovered, OPP said in a media release Thursday.
But two Dodge RAM pickup trucks still have not been found.
Police said around 2:30 a.m. two people broke into a business on Wallace Avenue North. They stole keys and left with five vehicles valued at a total of $140,000.
The three vehicles that were later recovered had been affixed with stolen license plates from South Bruce. A 2018 Audi and a 2012 Mercedes Benz were recovered in Wellington County. A 2017 Chevrolet Silverado was recovered in the North Bay area.
The stolen vehicles are:
- 2016 Dodge RAM 1500 - Grey – outstanding
- 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 - White – recovered
- 2017 Dodge RAM 1500 - Black – outstanding
- 2018 Audi A3 - White – recovered
- 2012 Mercedes Benz GLK350 - White – recovered
Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or contact Crime Stoppers.
