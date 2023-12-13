Five-year low in production for Canadian maple syrup producers

A new report from Statistics Canada shows maple syrup production hit a five-year low in Canada this year, a trend the agency blames on severe weather and changing temperatures.

“There are highs and lows, and you can’t have the highs without having the lows... so when it is weather dependant, your always going to have different amounts, so we were a little lower this year. Two years ago, we were a bunch higher,” said Tom Shaw, owner of Shaws Catering and Maple Syrup.

In 2023, the latest numbers show Canadian maple syrup producers harvested 47.4 million litres of syrup, down 40 percent from 79.1 million in 2022.

“Over time, it does make it harder to sustain a business if you get a lot of these... now we have been able to through technology to use tubing on the trees, there’s a lot of technology happening with syrup and through that, we have been able to prevent some of these weather changes over time, eventually that is going to start catching up with us over time,” said John Williams, executive director for the Ontario maple syrup producers Association.

In Ontario, there are just over 600 maple syrup producers. As conditions continue to fluctuate, Williams says the evolving conditions may impact how much customers may pay for the sweet stuff in the future.

“I think you are going to see some increases, mainly due to rising costs. I don’t think you’ll see it due to the lower amount of syrup produced, but if we have another poor year, it could begin to affect it that way,” said Williams.

While the tapping season doesn’t officially begin until the middle of February, maple syrup producers, including shaws, say that until trees are officially tapped, it’s up to Mother Nature to determine if syrup levels will increase or decrease for the new season.