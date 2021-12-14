Five-year-old caught driving car north of Kingston, Ont. wanted to buy present for sister, police say
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Ted Raymond
A five-year-old boy in Central Frontenac, north of Kingston, Ont., just wanted to get a new toy for his sister. The problem was he took the family car to do it.
Ontario Provincial Police say they received a call about a suspicious vehicle at around 7:20 a.m. Monday from a neighbour. The vehicle had come to rest in a hayfield.
When police arrived, they found the very young driver, who said that he wanted to go to the store and buy a pink toy tractor for his little sister.
The child was not hurt and the car sustained only minor damage. Police confirmed the parents are not facing any charges.
The message from police is to be aware of kids' whereabouts and to ensure that car keys are kept out of the reach of children.
-
Lethbridge police investigating after armed robbery attempt at pharmacyLethbridge police are investigating following an armed robbery attempt at a pharmacy Tuesday morning.
-
Traffic stop leads to arrests, seizure of weapons and drugsA traffic stop in Brantford has led to the arrest of three people. Police found drugs, weapons and stolen goods during the course of their investigation.
-
Calls to end predatory lending: 'When somebody is drowning, you don't throw them an anchor'The federal government pledged to take action on payday loan interest charges and fees during the last federal election. Now social agencies are beginning to pressure the government to keep its promises.
-
Marineland Canada says site for planned whale refuge in Nova Scotia is too pollutedA plan in Nova Scotia to build North America's first coastal refuge for whales formerly kept in marine parks has come under fire from Marineland Canada.
-
Maritime schools to see biggest change in new COVID-19 restrictionsMaritime schools are seeing some of the biggest changes, with extended breaks and the cancellation of extracurricular activities for the unforeseeable future.
-
‘Beyond bizarre ’: Jean won but Kenney, UCP aren’t celebrating with himThe United Conservative Party confirmed that Brian Jean won a nomination contest in northern Alberta over the weekend, but neither the premier nor the party had offered public congratulations, days after the vote.
-
In-person library approved for Stoney PointLakeshore council is moving ahead with a temporary library in Stoney Point.
-
'Horrifying': International student claims Peel Region restaurant paid below minimum wage, owes $18,000A young Brampton woman alleges she’s owed for more than $18,000 dollars in wages from her former employer, Chat Hut, a restaurant with two locations in Peel Region.
-
'Pace is perfect for walking my dog': Calgary unicyclist keeps riding in winterIt's not for everyone but for Matthew Kinzel and his husky Tikka, a unicycle covers all the bases — and the ride to work may be a little slower than on two wheels but it saves them time in the end.