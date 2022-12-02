Five-year-old girl raises hundreds for Christmas Daddies

Over the last month, five-year-old Naomi Hein has been determined to bring a smile to someone else’s face. After watching the annual Christmas Daddies telethon last year, Naomi broke open her piggy bank.

With the help of her mother, Tracy Hein, Naomi asked friends and family to match her donations.

“She spent a couple hours that afternoon making calls, and in a couple of hours, she raised $215. Last year, we decided that we would start early in November.

So far, she’s raised $815. For Naomi and her family, this is just the beginning.

“I think we are going to break $900 for sure,” said Tracy. “We’re going to have big shoes to fill next year.”

Making ends meet has been difficult for many families across the Maritimes. With inflation, pandemic recovery, and post Hurricane Fiona, Lt. Gina Haggett, Director of Public Relations for Salvation Army, said the season of giving is even more important this year.

“We have seen a 30 per cent increase in families with children that need help. Whether that is food or toys, that number is not getting any lower,” said Haggett.

Last year’s telethon provided children in the Maritimes with over 25,000 toys that were distributed through the Salvation Army.

“In this current environment, many families and children are struggling to have the basic needs and necessities of life that many of us already enjoy,” said Haggett.

On the set of Christmas Daddies, the holiday spirit is at an all-time high.

“Every year Christmas Daddies is special, and this one will be spectacular because we have a fantastic lineup of talent,” said Roxanne Robinson, Executive Director of Christmas Daddies.

The seven-hour show will include auction items, talent from across the Maritimes, and hundreds of volunteers.

“We are so excited to always have the Fleet Diving Unit Atlantic doing the Navy driver run. They are a tremendous support for our community and what they do for Christmas Daddies is great,” said Robinson.

Christmas Daddies will be airing from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on CTV2 and will stream live on the CTV News Atlantic website.