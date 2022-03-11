Five-year-old Kingston, Ont. boy donates entire piggy bank to help Ukraine

A junior kindergartener is getting big cheers from his older classmates after donating almost all he has to support those affected by the war in Ukraine.

Counting his change, Liam Moore says it’s almost everything he had in his piggy bank: just over $20. He got it through saving up and doing important chores.

“Cleaning up the house. Doing the dishes,” he says.

But he’s not counting it for himself.

“I’m giving it away,” he says. “Because Ukraine needs money.”

The five-year-old boy, who attends St. Paul’s Catholic Elementary School, has been learning about the war in Ukraine over the past few weeks.

When he heard about a student-led fundraiser happening at the school for ‘Spirit Week’ he went home and talked to his mom about it.

“He just seemed really excited to be involved and to help out,” said his mom Pam Moore. “He said he wanted them to be safe and have a safe place, because we have a safe place to live.”

“Because they’re in danger and not in a very safe place like we are,” says Liam.

Liam doesn’t know the person who will be getting the coins, but it doesn’t matter to him.

“I said ‘I’ll go to school and give the money right now,’” he says.

The fundraiser is a student-run initiative thought up by the Grade 6/7 class at St. Paul’s. Kids donate money and in exchange, they can wear pyjamas or hats to school, depending on the day of the week.

Allyson Gowsell, a Grade 7 student, says they were stunned to hear what Liam had done.

“The whole class cheered for him and clapped. I just thought it was really great that just a kindergartener can understand that there are people out there who need help and he was willing to help them,” she said.

With donations like these, the class has raised more than $2,000, smashing their goal of $500.

Pam Moore said Liam had big plans for the money in the piggy bank.

“He’s been saving his money to be able to buy an action figure,” she says. “So it’s going to take him a little bit longer to buy that.”

But Liam says that’s not a problem.

“I’m actually fine with the toys I have,” he says.

Moore says it’s no surprise for the boy who often thinks of others.

“I’m very proud of him. I know parenting can be challenging, but these moments make it all worth it.”