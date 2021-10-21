Five-year-old seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Etobicoke

A 5-year-old child has sustained serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle near the city’s waterfront.

According to police, the child was struck near the Lake Shore Boulevard West and Seventh Street area of Etobicoke just after 4:30pm on Thursday.

Paramedics say they transported the child to a local pediatric hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene, police say.

All lanes are currently blocked due to an ongoing investigation.