Five year sentence for dangerous driving involving tractor
Ronald Seifreid has been sentenced to five years in prison for running over his neighbour with his tractor during a heated argument near Walkerton, Ont. in 2019.
With time served, the 60-year-old Seifreid will spend the next 33 months behind bars, after pleading guilty to dangerous driving causing death and failing to remain at the scene, after running over Steven Berfelz with his tractor on January 4, 2019.
The court heard that the former neighbours and friends, Seifreid and Berfelz, were having a heated argument over the return of a farm wagon when Seifreid’s tractor ran Berfelz over, killing him.
Seifreid then drove his tractor home without calling for help.
The incident happened just north of Walkerton. Seifreid was initially charged with second-degree murder, but pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing death and failing to remain in February 2022.
Seifreid’s sentence was handed down in a Walkerton courthouse on Monday. Along with his jail sentence, he’s been handed a lifetime ban from driving.
