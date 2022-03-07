Five youths arrested after 'threat' results in lockdown at Brampton high school: Peel police
CP24 Web Content Writer
Joshua Freeman
Peel Regional police say five young people have been taken into custody following reports of a threat at a Brampton school.
Officers were called to Fletchers Meadow Secondary School, in the area of Chinguacousy Road and Sandalwood Parkway, at around 2:20 p.m. Monday.
Police placed the school in lockdown and said that they were investigating "reports of a threat."
Shortly before 4 p.m., Peel police said that several youths had been taken into custody.
Police said that officers remain on scene at the school and that the investigation is ongoing, though the lockdown status has been lifted.
No injuries have been reported and no charges have been laid so far.
