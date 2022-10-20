Five youths arrested in mob attack on man in Middle Sackville last month

Police say five male youths have been arrested and will be charged after a man was attacked by a group of people in Middle Sackville, N.S., last month.

Halifax District RCMP says it received a report on Sept. 6 of a video circulating on social media that appeared to show a group assault in the Berry Hill Subdivision.

Officers started investigating to try and identify the victim in the video.

A 22-year-old Middle Sackville man was identified as the alleged victim on Sept. 14 and he told investigators about the assault.

During their six-week investigation, police say they learned the alleged victim had been trying to intervene in an assault against another person. He was then allegedly assaulted by four other people.

Last week, police arrested five male youths. Police say one of the youths was involved in the first assault and the other four were allegedly involved in the group assault.

All five youths were released from custody on conditions.

Police say assault charges are pending and the youths will appear in Halifax Youth Justice Court at a later date.

MAN SPEAKS OUT ABOUT ATTACK

Last month, CTV News spoke with a man who said he had been attacked at a Labour Day bush party after he stuck up for a teenager who was being bullied.

Jordan McNeille said he was hit and kicked for approximately 10 minutes before he was able to run away.

A video posted on Facebook showed a number of people hitting and kicking him.

McNeille went to the ER with cuts and bruises, but said he had no regrets about sticking up for someone else getting bullied.

At the time, Nova Scotia RCMP confirmed to CTV News that it was investigating the matter and making progress.

The incident unfolded at a popular hangout in Middle Sackville known locally as the “the old drag” because the abandoned road surrounded by trees is often used for drag racing.

Neighbours told CTV News that parties in the area have been getting larger and more out of control in recent years, with crowds of people arriving from other municipalities.