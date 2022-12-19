Fixed-wing air ambulance service stopped to 3 Alberta communities
Fixed-wing air ambulances will not be landing in Ponoka, Spirit River, and Two Hills.
Alberta Health Services says the runways in the communities are too short, which can be dangerous in winter.
Patients who require urgent medical care will now be transported by ground ambulance or STARS Air Ambulance.
The mayor of Ponoka says ambulance services in the area are already strained, and volunteer firefighters are often called to pick up the slack.
“Our issues with ambulance services and AHS has been a slow-moving train wreck that has been going on for a number of years,” Mayor Kevin Ferguson told CTV News Edmonton.
“Firefighters in this community are volunteers. So what that means is at the end of dealing with medical issues, they’re traumatized, they go home, they get up the next day, and they go to their real jobs.”
Ferguson says emergency services in the community serve approximately 50,000 people, including the Town of Ponoka, the county, and Maskwacis.
AHS says it will continue to work with communities and airport operators to address the issues.
-
Sudbury doctor says LTC care homes becoming a ‘dumping ground’ for psychiatric patientsOntario’s long-term care homes are feeling the effects of hospital overcrowding, a Sudbury doctor says, with severely ill and psychiatric patients being moved to LTC to free up hospital beds.
-
Investigation into deadly Saanich, B.C., bank shooting clears officers, reveals details of attackBritish Columbia's independent police watchdog has cleared several officers of wrongdoing after twin brothers were shot and killed in a gun battle with police outside a Vancouver Island bank.
-
-
City of Barrie warns winter storm may impact transit servicesThe City of Barrie is bracing for some wicked weather this week into the holiday weekend and warning residents that the conditions could impact transit services.
-
$20K in stolen items found in Brooks, Alta. storage lockersOfficers in Brooks executed a search warrant at a business on 15th Avenue West on Dec. 9, finding the items.
-
-
The world's most fascinating abandoned towns and citiesWhether destroyed during war, evacuated for ammunition practice or cast aside after nearby precious metals and minerals turned out to be in short supply, CNN takes a look at some of the world's most fascinating abandoned towns and cities.
-
Snowmageddon day 2: What travel looks like across Lower MainlandFor a second consecutive day, residents of B.C.’s Lower Mainland are being told to avoid non-essential travel due to compact snow and slippery conditions on a majority of roads.
-
Police say impaired driver in Elliot Lake had beer can in centre consoleOntario Provincial Police say an impaired driver they charged this week had a can of beer in the centre console, with more within reach in the backseat.