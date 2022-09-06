Flag at city hall to fly at half-staff in honour of Saskatchewan stabbing victims

The Canadian flag outside of London City Hall was lowered on Tuesday, in a show of solidarity with the victims of a stabbing massacre in Saskatchewan over the Labour Day long weekend.

In a tweet, London, Ont. May Ed Holder said the flag will be flown at half-staff for the next three days in remembrance of the 10 people killed in a horrific attack on the James Smith Cree Nation and in Weldon, located 200 kilometres north of Saskatoon, Sask.

19 people were also injured in the attack.

A manhunt continues Tuesday as RCMP search for Myles Sanderson, the remaining individual suspected in the attacks. On Monday, RCMP discovered the body of the second suspect, Damien Sanderson.

"Our hearts are with the families, and those recovering in hospital,” Holder said.

— With files from CTV News Saskatoon’s Josh Lynn

