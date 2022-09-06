Flag at city hall to fly at half-staff in honour of Saskatchewan stabbing victims
The Canadian flag outside of London City Hall was lowered on Tuesday, in a show of solidarity with the victims of a stabbing massacre in Saskatchewan over the Labour Day long weekend.
In a tweet, London, Ont. May Ed Holder said the flag will be flown at half-staff for the next three days in remembrance of the 10 people killed in a horrific attack on the James Smith Cree Nation and in Weldon, located 200 kilometres north of Saskatoon, Sask.
19 people were also injured in the attack.
A manhunt continues Tuesday as RCMP search for Myles Sanderson, the remaining individual suspected in the attacks. On Monday, RCMP discovered the body of the second suspect, Damien Sanderson.
"Our hearts are with the families, and those recovering in hospital,” Holder said.
— With files from CTV News Saskatoon’s Josh Lynn
I have requested the Canadian flag outside #LdnOnt City Hall be lowered for the next three days in remembrance of those killed following multiple stabbings in Weldon, Saskatchewan and The James Smith Cree Nation. Our hearts are with the families, and those recovering in hospital.— Ed Holder (@ldnontmayor) September 6, 2022
-
Toronto police to provide update April drive-by shooting that left five men injuredToronto police will be providing an update Wednesday afternoon on the investigation of a Scarborough drive-by shooting that left five Muslim men injured after they attended midnight prayers back in April.
-
Downtown Victoria business owner frustrated with local crime as municipal election approachesA downtown Victoria business owner says he's upset about repeat break-ins at his business. It's a frustration that he's voicing as municipal elections loom. Security footage, captured at 5:14 a.m. Saturday morning, shows a man breaking the front window of Blackapple Cellular in downtown Victoria.
-
Region of Waterloo flags at half-mast for Saskatchewan stabbing victimsThe grief that's torn apart communities in Saskatchewan is also on the mind of many in Waterloo Region.
-
Cold front for Calgary Wednesday brings wind, possible showersA good, warm beverage will be perfect leading toward the weekend. Spice it however you like.
-
Mass murders have been an unfortunate part of Saskatchewan's historyThis week’s tragedy at the James Smith Cree Nation is one of the worst mass killings in Canadian history, but Saskatchewan has experienced other serious incidents over the years.
-
Police investigating second infant death in northern Ontario this weekTragedy has struck again in northern Ontario as police investigate a second infant death this week.
-
Gravenhurst cottage destroyed by fireGravenhurst Fire Services was alerted to a fire at a split-level cottage on Granny Duncan Road near Sam Cook Road Tuesday afternoon.
-
Cocaine and cash seized from Manitoba home: RCMPTwo people have been arrested after police seized cocaine and cash from a home in St. Laurent, Man., last month.
-
Group claims even more SUV tires deflated in Kitchener neighbourhoodA group claims they deflated hundreds of SUV tires Tuesday night, including several in a Kitchener neighbourhood.