Flag lowered at London city hall after search of former residential school site in Saskatchewan
The flag outside London city hall be lowered to half-mast for three days.
Mayor Josh Morgan issued a statement that the decision was made, “following the discovery of human remains, and over 2,000 potential graves, at a former residential school site located near Lebret, Saskatchewan.”
Star Blanket Cree Nation in Saskatchewan reports it has located over 2,000 anomalies after completing phase one of a ground-penetrating radar (GPR) search at the site of the former Qu’Appelle Indian Residential School.
The anomalies have yet to be confirmed as human remains.
However, Star Blanket's ground search project leader Sheldon Poitras also said on Oct. 2, they discovered a jaw bone fragment believed to be 125 years old from a child who was five or six years old at the time.
"This is physical proof of an unmarked grave," Poitras said.
He said that has been confirmed by File Hills Police Service and the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Office.
Morgan tweeted, “Londoners grieve with members of the Star Blanket Cree Nation, and neighbouring Indigenous communities. We are committed to difficult conversations and necessary actions along the path of Truth & Reconciliation.”
