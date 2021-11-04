Flag on the play: Maritime CFL fans still await ticket refund

Just a few years ago, excitement for a possible Canadian Football League expansion into the Maritimes was riding a historic high.

But now, with talk of CFL expansion stalled, some fans that put down a deposit on season tickets are asking how, and when, they will get a refund.

Kerwin Hynes was one of more than 6,000 fans that showed his support for a possible CFL franchise in Halifax by making a deposit on season tickets more than three years ago.

"It was $50 per ticket," said Hynes. "So a $100 Ticketmaster purchase secured you a deposit on two season tickets."

As of January 2019, Schooner Sports and Entertainment, the group heading the effort to bring a team to the Maritimes, said they had sold more 6,000 season ticket deposits.

Pre-pandemic, the Halifax Regional Municipality pledged $20 million for a new stadium, and the CFL sold out a regular season game dubbed ‘Touchdown Atlantic’, scheduled to be played July 25 at Saint Mary’s University’s Huskies Stadium.

But that game, the entire 2020 CFL season and stadium funding were cancelled because of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and any talk of CFL expansion has gone silent.

Now, Hynes and some other fans that made a deposit to support a season ticket drive say they want their money back.

In a statement, Schooner Sports and Entertainment spokesperson David Wallace said:

"Anyone who wishes to receive a refund can do so through the Ticketmaster service/platform. SSE does agree that it's not completely clear what process a fan should follow to ensure they receive their refund, so they will be working with Ticketmaster to ensure this process is clarified and made easier for any fans wishing to receive their refund at this time."

Ticketmaster's policy states the refund responsibility lies with the event organizer, which would be Schooner Sports and Entertainment.

Hynes said he is not alone in wondering if fans will be refunded.

"My co-worker actually sent me her receipt with her $100 from Ticketmaster," said Hynes. "It was dated 2018."

Some fans are still holding out hope that Halifax could one day have its own team.

"I am looking forward to seeing Halifax, the way I look at Vancouver, Montreal, Toronto and even Winnipeg," said football fan and CFL blogger Frank Stanisci.

Hynes said he still supports the idea of CFL expansion to the region.

"I would be more than happy to keep my money where it is," said Hynes, who added since CFL expansion seems to be a long shot, he would like his have his refund.

Wallace says he is keen to connect with Ticketmaster, and clarify how the refund process works.