Flag raising at city hall kicks off Pride Fest 2023 in Windsor

The raising of the Pride flag at city hall Wednesday afternoon officially kicked off Pride Fest in Windsor.

This is the 31st year of the event.

For the next two weeks, the City will highlight the effort to broaden the scope of inclusiveness, diversity, equality, awareness, and harmony – specifically for the LGBTQ2SAI+ community residing in our community and across the country.

The colors of the flag (highlighted by the rainbow motif) were designed to reflect the multifaceted community of people and an expansive spectrum of human sexuality and gender.

About 200 people attended the event, including members of all levels of government, community partners in both the public and private sector, and a host of organizers and volunteers.

Mayor of the City of Windsor Drew Dilkens, who spoke at the ceremony and helped to raise the flag, is hopeful that inclusion and equality are themes that continue to resonate in Windsor-Essex.

"At the end of the day, this is one way to come together and celebrate those who are part of the two spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, plus community and say, ‘You know what, we support you’,” said Dilkens. “We want to work together with you. We're all allies. Because at the end of the day, we have to work together as a community to win. And everyone here wants Windsor to win and that's what this is all about."

