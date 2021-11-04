Flag-raising ceremony in Barrie will honour Veteran's Week

A flag-raising ceremony will be taking place in Barrie to mark Veteran's Week.

The flag-raising will take place at City Hall at 12 p.m. Thursday.

Representatives from the City of Barrie and members of the Royal Canadian Legion will be raising the poppy flag to honour the week-long event.

Leading up to Remembrance Day, Veteran's Week is held annually from Nov. 5 to Nov. 11, as an opportunity for Canadians to honour the sacrifices veterans have made for our country.