Flagger struck by car, seriously injured in Fredericton construction zone

A construction flagger was seriously injured after he was hit by a car in a Fredericton construction zone Tuesday morning.

Police say the flagger was struck in the area of Beaverbrook and Tweedsmuir Streets before 8 a.m.

The victim was a man in his late 20s and the driver was a man in his early 30s.

Police say charges are expected and their investigation is ongoing. They are also reminding drivers to follow speed limits in construction zones.

Fredericton police say officers issued 10 traffic violations for speeding through construction zones in one morning last week.