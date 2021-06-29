Flagpoles flying Pride flags cut down in Norfolk County

Norfolk County OPP are investigating two new instances of vandalism involving Pride flags after two flagpoles were cut down.

Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday an unknown individual was seen on surveillance video cutting down a flagpole flying a Pride flag at a Norfolk County residence.

A short time later two male suspects went to the Delhi Secondary High School and cut down the flagpole there which was also flying a Pride flag.

Both males then ran down Connaught Avenue, and got into a vehicle that was parked by the football field.

The vehicle was last seen heading northbound on Churchill Avenue.

Both instances were caught on video which you can see below.

One suspect is described as a white male, with a slender build and dark hair. He was wearing glasses along with a camouflaged type T-shirt with an off-colour pocket with light-coloured shorts. He was also wearing a neck gator that covered the bottom part of his face.

If anyone recognizes either individual they are asked to call OPP.

#OPP investigating 2 incidents of mischief @NorfolkCountyCA addresses after flagpoles flying the #pride flag were intentionally cut down by the same person. Do YOU recognize this individual or clothing worn? If so, please call 1-888-310-1122 or @hncrimestoppers. #NorfolkOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/JLKkCgE7WL