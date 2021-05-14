'Flagrant disregard for public health': 12 COVID-19 enforcement actions issued in Waterloo Region this week

Region of Waterloo officials issued 12 enforcement actions for failing to comply with COVID-19 restrictions, including multiple tickets for private gatherings, staff said a weekly COVID-19 update.

Between May 6 and 12, 11 charges were issued, along with one from a previous reporting period.

"It's disappointing to see some people at large gatherings that have occurred with flagrant disregard for public health measures," Region of Waterloo Chair Karen Redman said at a weekly COVID-19 update.

Most of the charges stem from private gatherings – including two issued for gatherings at Victoria Park in Kitchener.

Waterloo regional police doled out tickets to two individuals at a gathering at Victoria Park. Those tickets carry a fine of $880.

A total of five people were ticketed and fined $880 related to gatherings at private residences; two in Kitchener and three in Waterloo.

City of Waterloo bylaw officers issued two tickets related to a demonstration this past Sunday.

Grand River Transit issued two tickets, each with a $240 fine, for failing to wear a mask.

Region of Waterloo bylaw officials issued one ticket to BRLM Sports Group/FC Berlin for an individual failing to wear a mask. That ticket also comes with a $240 fine.

The latest enforcement update comes among rising reports of large crowds flocking to area greenspaces, including Victoria Park.

"Obviously, with the weather improving everyone wants to get outside," the Region of Waterloo's chief administrator, Bruce Lauckner, said at the virtual update. "It's when people start to congregate, it's when people are in close proximity without masks … that problems start to occur."

With the May long weekend around the corner, the region's top doctor is urging residents to continue to follow public health guidelines and the provincial stay-at-home order, which was extended until June 2.

"We've come so far. We're in a good position," medical officer of health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said at the briefing. "Let's hang on, let's keep going. We can get there together."