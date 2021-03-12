Exactly one year after the COVID-19 pandemic was declared, flags in Waterloo Region and all across the country were lowered to half mast in honour of those who had been lost.

March 11 was declared a national day of observance by the federal government as local leaders recalled the fateful day when everything changed.

"It was a freight train coming for us," said Cambridge Mayor Kathryn McGarry.

As of Thursday, 236 people have died in Waterloo Region from COVID-19.

"My heart goes out to our community who have lost something," said McGarry. "Whether they lost a family member or friend or job, we lost our lives as we once knew it.

"Time with family and friends are gone, birthdays and major holidays weren't celebrated, but we did virtual check-ins instead."

Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic also notes those who have been impacted from a healthcare perspective, like those who had delayed treatments or procedures, as well as the frontline workers who helped stop the spread.

"I think it's also demonstrated the good that we're capable of as humans," he said. "But with the arrival of the vaccines and spring, this really is a time of hope and light."

"Even though we have vaccinations coming, we still need to prevent as much loss of life and as much spread as possible," said McGarry.