Flags were lowered at half-mast at Waterloo Region buildings to remember those who have died from COVID-19.

It's been one year since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

In Waterloo Region, 236 people have died from the disease. One of them was 77-year-old Ezeldine Abdallah.

Two and a half years ago, CTV Kitchener reported that the man was one of few Canadians who had a ground-breaking chip installed in his eye to help him see after a genetic eye disease caused him to go blind.

Then, in February of last year, a fire destroyed his Kitchener home.

His family said his continued strength and resiliency carried on, even after he was diagnosed with COVID-19 in March.

"Some hardships for sure, but he never wavered from protecting his family," said Rana Korousic, the man's daughter.

"To be in that presence, he never made anybody feel sorry for him. He was so resilient, he just kept living life."

Abdallah died on May 1, 2020.