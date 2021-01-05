The flags at the Lethbridge Police Service (LPS) have been lowered and members have been asked to wear memorial ribbons to show support for Sgt. Andrew Harnett, the Calgary police officer who died in the line of duty on New Year’s Eve.

Sgt. Harnett was killed in the late hours on Dec. 31, 2020 while attempting a traffic stop in Falconridge, in northeast Calgary.

Lethbridge officials say a number of the LPS knew or had met Sgt. Harnett and it makes the impact of the tragic incident ‘hit even closer to home.’

“Anytime a life is lost as a result of an act of violence it shocks and has a negative impact on the whole of society,” Lethbridge Police Chief Shahin Mehdizadeh said in a news release. “And Sgt. Harnett’s senseless loss of life while serving his community has had a negative impact on the entire policing community in Canada, and all its citizens.”

On Tuesday, Jan. 5 five Lethbridge Police members took part in the provincial drive-past salute on behalf of the LPS.

The procession, which began at noon was through Sgt. Harnett’s district involving police and other emergency service vehicles in show of support and solidarity to members of the CalgaryPolice Service.

“All Lethbridge Police Service employees are saddened by this and are united with our brothers and sisters in the Calgary Police Service, so we can work together and get through these difficult times,” said Mehdizadeh. “We have Sgt. Harnett’s family in our minds and prayers and hope those responsible will be held accountable for their actions.”

The date of Harnett’s memorial service has not been confirmed, but according to the LPS they are making plans to send a contingent of vehicles and members to participate.