Flair adding two new Canadian destinations flying from Windsor airport

Flair Airlines is launching two new routes for the summer out of Windsor Airport.

The airline announced Tuesday direct YQG flights are being added to Halifax and Montreal.

The Montreal flights start at $29 each way, and will be offered twice weekly.

Flair will offer three destinations from Windsor. They also announced flights between Windsor and Tucson, Ariz. last week.