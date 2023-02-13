Flair Airlines adding direct flights between Windsor and Vancouver

Flair Airlines announced new service between Windsor, Ont. and Vancouver on Monday.

The direct flights will begin on June 10, 2023, and will run twice weekly on Wednesday and Saturday.

“Windsor has been an important market for us, and we’re excited to increase our service in and out of the airport with the addition of service to Vancouver,” said Garth Lund, chief commercial officer of Flair Airlines, in a news release. “We want to give Windsorites affordable options to travel across the country, coast to coast, and we look forward to continuing our relationship with Windsor International Airport.”

This will be Flair’s third destination from Windsor. The airline also offers Halifax and Tucson.

Mark Galvin, President and CEO – Windsor International airport is hopeful that more in-demand destinations will be in the offing in the future for Windsor’s airline portal.

"Vancouver has been on every poll we do — it's always on the list of destinations,” said Galvin.

“And, yes, certainly – we’re always talking to airline partners both existing and potential, about routes and destinations that we think people want to go and connect them to those routes."

One-way fares from Windsor to Vancouver begin at $49 CAD, including taxes and fees. The company says there are limited seats and availability for the fares. Flights are available for booking at https://www.flyflair.com.

- With files from CTV News Windsor’s Gary Archibald