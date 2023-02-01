Flair Airlines adding new Winnipeg routes

Flair Airlines is adding three new Canadian cities to its Winnipeg routes.

On Wednesday, the low-cost carrier announced that this summer it will begin providing flights between Victoria, Kelowna, and London, Ont. Flair is also increasing the frequency of flights between Winnipeg and Toronto, Vancouver, and Calgary.

“We’re looking forward to our expansion here at the Winnipeg airport,” said Eric Tanner, Flair’s vice present of revenue management and network planning, at a Wednesday news conference.

“We’ve seen incredible customer pick-up, customer sentiment, and a real resonation with our mission to liberate Canadians with cheaper airfare.”

Beginning this summer, Flair’s Winnipeg to Toronto route will be offered up to three times a day, with the Vancouver and Calgary routes boosted to daily routes.

The new routes between Winnipeg and Victoria, Kelowna and London will be offered twice a week.

“More flights means more options and more convenience when it comes to travel,” said Nick Hays, president and CEO of the Winnipeg Airports Authority (WAA).

“They also bring more tourism dollars and more valuable jobs to help strengthen the economy.”

The new Victoria route will begin on June 9, the Kelowna route on June 10, and the London route on June 11.